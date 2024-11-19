‘Judgment-free zone’: Delaware rolls out harm reduction vending machines

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Delaware is rolling out harm reduction vending machines to help fight the opioid epidemic throughout the state.

The five vending machines are outside and the items, which include overdose antidote naloxone, safe sex kits and other hygiene products, are free. They’re available day and night and will be restocked by the Department of Health and Social Services’ Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health.

Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall Long said the machines offer products that will save lives, such as wound care kits for people addicted to xylazine, an animal tranquilizer that can cause irreversible skin ulcers.

“Many times, individuals have fear or stigma,” she said. “So we want a 24/7 judgment-free zone where individuals can access critical and often life-saving kits.”

The vending machines are located statewide, with sites at four Brandywine Counseling locations in Wilmington, Newark, Dover and Milford, as well as the Georgetown Pallet Village. DHSS partnered with Brandywine Counseling and Community Services, a nonprofit that provides addiction care, to implement this pilot program.