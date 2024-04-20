From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

STI Awareness Week, which ends April 20, has put a renewed spotlight on Philadelphia’s status as first in the country when it comes to sexually transmitted infection rates. That’s according to a study released earlier this year, based on CDC data comparing the STI rates of 100 cities nationwide.

Philadelphia has hovered in the top five for several years, ranking fifth in 2023.

So what’s behind Philadelphia’s soaring STI rates, and what is the city doing about it?

Causes of rising STIs

The city did not make any health officials available for comment, but Dr. Judy O’Donnell, an epidemiologist and Chief of Infectious Diseases at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, has spent years tracking STIs in Philadelphia.

“There are just harder-to-reach populations,” O’Donnell said, “and that can really contribute to the stubbornness of these infections from being tackled effectively and from preventing transmission.”

Most notably, in recent years, COVID-19 has hindered access to prompt medical care, driving up STI rates nationwide.

In addition to the pandemic, O’Donnell says that factors related to social determinants of health have also contributed to rising rates in Philadelphia.

“Poverty plays a role here, age plays a role, certain racial and ethnic minority groups may have higher barriers in terms of access to health care, and then gay and bisexual males can also be at higher risk,” she said. “It has to do with groups that are more vulnerable, groups who have less access to health care in general, and people feeling stigmatized in some ways about getting tested for STDs.”

Younger people, between the ages of 15 and 24, have some of the highest rates — in part, O’Donnell said, because they’re less likely to have other health problems that would cause them to seek out medical care, or they may feel embarrassed about discussing their sexual health.

“I would say that in general, young folks make up the vast majority of the positive results we’re seeing,” said Sam Wilburn, a nurse practitioner at the Mazzoni Center, a nonprofit focused on Philadelphia’s LGBTQ community that offers medical and wellness services, including STI testing and treatment. “While it is obviously not good to hear that we are a city with the highest rate of STIs in the country, there is certainly a lot of opportunity there in terms of thinking about how people engage with health care, which is to say, that that age bracket also usually doesn’t have a primary care provider. And if we can use this as an opportunity to think about it as a chance to get people just more involved in their health care period, then I think we could see a lot of positive change.

STIs of greatest concern

One of the STIs public health experts are most concerned about right now, O’Donnell says, is syphilis, which has seen an alarming rise, both locally and nationwide, in recent years — increasing by 80 percent nationwide between 2018 and 2022 and by 937 percent among newborn babies over the past decade.

“It used to be very unusual to see a baby with congenital syphilis in Philadelphia or in the state of Pennsylvania and we are now seeing babies with congenital syphilis,” O’Donnell said. “Unfortunately, when we see congenital syphilis, that means that the mother did not have timely prenatal care, transmitted that infection in utero and then the baby is born with this infection and that’s a preventable disease that’s a huge missed opportunity because congenital syphilis in babies is potentially devastating.”

Sam Wilburn says he’s seen high rates of chlamydia and gonorrhea among his patients, but added that HIV has also surged following the start of the pandemic.

“I think a lot of folks were on PrEP before, which is that medical intervention to prevent HIV,” Wilburn said. “And because people were having a lot less sex in 2020, just because nobody was supposed to be leaving the house, a lot of people ended up going off of PrEP. So if there was anything that I saw that surprised me, it was actually a bit more HIV in 21, 22, and 23 than I would have expected.”

Some public health officials are concerned that the spread of HIV and other bloodborne STIs, like syphilis, could get worse before they get better, following an announcement by the mayor’s office to cut almost $1 million in funding to Prevention Point, a Kensington-based harm reduction and social services nonprofit that runs a needle exchange program, providing sterile syringes to people who use drugs.