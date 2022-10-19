At the anniversary celebrations, Co-founder José DeMarco said the organization has kept Hammond’s spirit alive throughout the years.

“It’s taken harm reduction to places that’s much further than condoms or clean syringes,” DeMarco said. “He realizes that treating people as harm reduction, giving people a place to shower that are homeless, giving people a bathroom to use, clothing, people, all of these things are harm reduction.”

PPP says it has provided services to over 36,000 people in the last 12 months. That’s more than three times the amount seen in 2019. Executive Director José Benitez said the organization focuses on building connections with the people it serves.

“What we’ve done is basically asked our participants, ‘What do you want? What’s next?’ And they’re the ones that draw the map for us,” Benitez said. “We don’t make this stuff up. They’re the ones that said we want a shelter. We want a low barrier shelter where we can come in and out, and we can feel safe at night and lay our heads down, and get some refuge from the street.”