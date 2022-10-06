Prevention Point Philadelphia said it collected more used syringes than clean ones distributed in the past 12 months, highlighting the increasing drug consumption following the pandemic.

According to PPP’s 2021-22 fiscal year report, more than 36,000 people received nearly 9 million new syringes from the nonprofit, but 10 million used ones have been turned in. It’s the first time in the program’s 30-year history it received more used syringes than new ones provided.

The collected syringes came from a combination of people returning used syringes, bio-hazard collections conducted by PPP staff, and community clean-ups with partner organizations and volunteers. Syringe exchange programs work to provide active users with clean needles to lower the risk of disease through contaminated needles. PPP collects syringes both at their main building in Kensington and through a mobile service.