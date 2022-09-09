Bucks County opens collection boxes for used needles, syringes

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

Bucks County just set up collection boxes for used and unwanted needles, syringes, finger sticks, and EpiPens at five hospitals in an effort to provide a safe and easily accessible place for community members to dispose of sharps.

Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said the initiative has been a long time coming.

“It’s really a great day that we’re able to do this,” Weintraub said. “Sharp collection has been taboo. And that’s why this has been so needed and so welcomed in our community.”

The DA’s office, the Bucks County Drug and Alcohol Commission, the Bucks County Health Improvement Partnership (BCHIP), and the county’s hospitals collaborated on the initiative.

The group’s goal was to reduce physical harm and prevent substance abuse, said Kimberly Everett, executive director of BCHIP. Her organization identifies gaps in health services and works with hospitals and community programs to address those gaps.

“If we can get them out of people’s homes and into these sharps boxes, then we are decreasing access for people that will not be not using them for the right reasons,” Everett said. For a parent who may have diabetes, she said, “if your son is struggling with substance use disorder… and you have a zillion needles in your house, well, then there’s very easy access for that.”

The sharps collection is also intended to decrease the other health effects of using shared needles. Unsafely disposing of needles can cause injuries and increase the risk of disease or infections.