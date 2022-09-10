Polysubstance use and addiction on the rise in Pa. and Del., new report finds

A new report by one of the region’s largest non-profit addiction treatment organizations shows an uptick in polysubstance use, or the use of multiple drugs at the same time. This, experts say, can drive more overdose deaths.

Dr. Dale Klatzker, CEO of Gaudenzia, said more than 30 percent of patients seeking treatment at the non-profit’s programs this past year had both a primary and secondary substance use disorder diagnosis.

“It’s not just one drug, it is multiple drugs,” he said Friday. “It suggests that our industry needs to develop new and specific withdrawal management and clinical treatments for these substances.”