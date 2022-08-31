With fentanyl tied to 83% of Delaware overdoses, state now providing free test strips

Fentanyl is a synthetic painkiller that is sometimes prescribed after surgery or for cancer patients. It’s up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, and undetectable by sight, taste, smell, or touch. As little as two milligrams can be fatal, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

A state report released Tuesday with final data for 2020 — when a then-record 445 people died from overdoses — punctuated that point. Fentanyl was present in 99% of heroin deaths, 84% of cocaine deaths, 79% of methamphetamine deaths, and 79% of benzodiazepine deaths.

“It is important for all Delawareans and visitors to the state to know that no illicit drug is safe,” said Dr. Rick Hong, interim public health director. “Assume that drugs not prescribed by your doctor contain, or are laced with, fentanyl.”

Providing the strips is “part of a comprehensive strategy” to reduce overdose deaths, Hong said. “The test strips are a preventive measure. After a test strip detects fentanyl, an individual can choose not to use the drug based on the risk. However, if they choose to use, they can implement alternative harm-reduction strategies, like going slow, not using as much, or/and not using alone.”

Through nearly eight months this year, Delaware has recorded 244 overdose deaths — about one every day. While devastating to families and alarming to public health officials, that figure puts Delaware on a pace to fall well below the number of overdose deaths in recent years.

‘One more step toward resolving this issue’

The test strips used to be considered drug paraphernalia in Delaware. But last year, the General Assembly removed that classification and allowed them to be distributed to organizations and the public.

Residents may request fentanyl test strips via mail online.

Delaware’s Department of Health and Social Services has produced a video that shows how to use fentanyl test strips.