As drug overdoses deaths climb, families remember lost loved ones Wednesday on Opioid Overdose Awareness Day.

The opioid epidemic, and a growing fentanyl supply, has devastated communities and brought on a record number of deaths in the United States.

Families and communities in the Greater Philadelphia area will come together to remember and honor loved ones lost to addiction on Aug. 31.

Overdose deaths in Pennsylvania were declining in recent years, but fatal overdoses once again spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 5,400 people died last year, state data show.