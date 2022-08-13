Fans attending Saturday’s Trenton Thunder baseball game against the West Virginia Black Bears will receive free naloxone.

The giveaway is part of the ball club’s Addiction Awareness Night, in partnership with the New Jersey Department of Human Services and City of Angels, a recovery organization.

Jon Bodnar, chief revenue officer for the team, said the event grew out of the partnership they formed with City of Angels over the years.

“It started out…where the City of Angels baseball team would purchase a block of tickets to use as their fundraiser, and they would play a game here annually at the ballpark against another local team,” he said, adding that the organization “has really become like a family.”

Bodnar says the Thunder is the first baseball team affiliated with Major League Baseball to give away the medication that reverses an opioid overdose.