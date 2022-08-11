Republican lawmakers in New Jersey want to form a special committee to investigate potential health benefit rate hikes for thousands of state employees and former public workers, including teachers.

The State Health Benefits Commission is considering raising premiums by more than 20% according to an email sent to Treasury Department employees by Gaye Palmer, a union representative for state workers.

“This is a huge increase in premiums that would affect both member contributions and employer costs. In part, the recommended increase is based on COVID, deferred services and increased utilization, inflation costs, and other factors,” Palmer said in the email.

Republican Senate Budget Officer Declan O’Scanlon (R-Monmouth) is one of several prominent GOP leaders pushing for a special committee, which he said should have subpoena power.

O’Scanlon stated that health care costs and New Jersey’s pension system are the two “biggest cost drivers” for the state government. He claimed that executive branch officials made a “conscious decision” not to make the proposed rate hike public until late last month after the state budget was passed.

“We should have known about it months ago, when we were going through the budget process,” O’Scanlon said. “It’s a problem and we need to get to the bottom of it.”