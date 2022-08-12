Gaby Santana, head of business at Hey Jane, said the company saw a 20% increase in patients and a more than 100% increase in website traffic in the month following the reversal of Roe.

“Anecdotally, what we know is this increase is coming from patients from restrictive states traveling to states where they’re able to receive treatment,” Santana said.

According to a Politico report, those numbers align with a national trend of increased demand for telemedicine abortion services after a draft opinion on the ruling leaked in May.

“Having a feeling that the [Roe v. Wade ruling] was going to happen, [we continued] to hire on the clinical side to make sure that we can support patients,” Santana said. “Regulatory, [we’ve had our] ​​fair share of challenges, just being able to anticipate what’s coming.”

Meanwhile, brick-and-mortar reproductive health care facilities in New Jersey say they are grappling with a worker shortage while seeing increased demand for services from states where abortion is restricted or banned outright.

“We need nurses, phone room staff, medical assistants,” said Dr. Lisa Perriera, an abortion care physician and chief medical director for the Women’s Center in Cherry Hill and Philadelphia. “We’ve not had to reduce patient care, but when things get busier, it definitely [impacts] staff morale.”

Perriera said the Women’s Center does not currently provide online services. However, the organization hopes to expand to include telehealth options.

“People are showing us what we always knew would be true. If you make abortion illegal, it does not go away. The people that can get to us and have money to travel and have lives that allow for flexible travel are able to get the abortion care that they need,” Perriera said.