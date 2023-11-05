New Jersey launches a reproductive health information website
Information about reproductive health is now available on a new state website.
While a growing number of states across the country are limiting access to abortion, the state of New Jersey launched a new website dedicated to educating residents about reproductive rights and health care.
First Lady Tammy Murphy, who has led the charge for women’s rights on a number of fronts, said the Reproductive Health Information Hub offers resources on “contraception and abortion care services.”
“It talks about how to find reproductive healthcare services in New Jersey, it has resources for providers,” she said.
The portal also provides information on pregnancy-related medications, insurance coverage, and health care providers, and educates users on contraception, sterilization, and abortion. Murphy said laws relating to pregnancy and abortion are changing at a fast pace across the country.
“This site is going to provide a summary of actions taken to basically protect and advance reproductive freedoms in New Jersey. It’s important to make sure everyone knows what their rights are,” she said.
The First Lady spearheaded efforts to create Nurture NJ, an initiative that aims to make New Jersey the safest and most equitable place in the nation to deliver and raise a baby.
When Phil Murphy was elected governor six years ago, the Garden State ranked 47th out of 50 for maternal mortality rates. Soon afterwards, nurturenj.nj.gov was launched. New Jersey now ranks 27th out of the 50 states.
“This particular administration will continue to fight for reproductive freedom going forward. It’s been shown that when you limit reproductive freedom you increase infant mortality rates,” Tammy Murphy said.
Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Kaitlan Baston said “the overarching goal of this website is to be a one-stop shop for folks to make it easier for them to find all the information they need about reproductive health in one place and to make it easier for them to access trusted care.”
She said the website’s audience will not be restricted to Garden State residents.
“So folks are coming from another state and they need care in New Jersey, we work hard to make sure we’re protecting them and that they get the care that they need and that they’re seeking in our state,” she said.
According to Dr. Baston, the state allocated $30 million for family planning services this year.
“That includes funding for 61 services across all 21 New Jersey counties and 15 different provider agencies so that they can make informed decisions for the best thing for themselves, their health and their families’ health,” she said.
The Reproductive Health Information Hub went live on Oct. 24, after Gov. Murphy approved the measure.
