From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

While a growing number of states across the country are limiting access to abortion, the state of New Jersey launched a new website dedicated to educating residents about reproductive rights and health care.

First Lady Tammy Murphy, who has led the charge for women’s rights on a number of fronts, said the Reproductive Health Information Hub offers resources on “contraception and abortion care services.”

“It talks about how to find reproductive healthcare services in New Jersey, it has resources for providers,” she said.

The portal also provides information on pregnancy-related medications, insurance coverage, and health care providers, and educates users on contraception, sterilization, and abortion. Murphy said laws relating to pregnancy and abortion are changing at a fast pace across the country.

“This site is going to provide a summary of actions taken to basically protect and advance reproductive freedoms in New Jersey. It’s important to make sure everyone knows what their rights are,” she said.

The First Lady spearheaded efforts to create Nurture NJ, an initiative that aims to make New Jersey the safest and most equitable place in the nation to deliver and raise a baby.

When Phil Murphy was elected governor six years ago, the Garden State ranked 47th out of 50 for maternal mortality rates. Soon afterwards, nurturenj.nj.gov was launched. New Jersey now ranks 27th out of the 50 states.

“This particular administration will continue to fight for reproductive freedom going forward. It’s been shown that when you limit reproductive freedom you increase infant mortality rates,” Tammy Murphy said.