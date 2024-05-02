Philly’s pilot program for year-round school is starting to take shape

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Year-round school for Philadelphia students will soon have a trial run.

Speaking at a City Council budget hearing this week, Superintendent Tony Watlington said the district is working on a model to fulfill Mayor Cherelle Parker‘s goal to stop the “summer slide,” where students disengage from learning between academics years and material has to be retaught.

“We are meeting regularly with the mayor’s team to stand up 20 school pilots for the 2024-2025 school year,” Watlington said.

The 20 test schools will not be completely year-round in the pilot’s first year, but will have extended day classes.

“For year one, we are looking to expand before and after school and to layer on some enriching activities,” he said. Enriched reading, as well as math and science classes featuring robotics, will be included.