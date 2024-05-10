From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Inside the cafeteria at Green Woods Charter School, students chat loudly above their classmates’ voices as they finish a lunch of crispy chicken salad and fruit.

A school educator blows her whistle rhythmically, and in call-and-response fashion, the kids clap in time to the pulse of the piercing sound.

“If anyone has trash, bring it up now,” the educator shouts.

The kids line up as their fellow classmates separate the lunch waste into trash, recycling and composting bins.

The students will later use worms to turn their biodegradable food containers and leftover apples and banana peels into compost for their parents’ gardens.

“It was a little gross,” said Mia Hoffmann, a 5th grader, recalling the first time she composted.

Now, the 11-year-old appreciates how the worms’ work helps the environment.

“It’s really nice to go out there and make the compost now, because I know we’re going to grow better plants,” Hoffman said.

The Roxborough charter school is one of three Pennsylvania schools that received a green ribbon award at the end of April. The U.S. Department of Education one-time honor recognizes schools that save energy, have sustainable learning spaces and offer environmental education.

“I just got full of joy, and really appreciative of the hard work we’ve been doing at our school, and we really deserved it,” said Chrisette King, an 8th-grade student.

Green Woods, which serves students from kindergarten through 8th grade, provides Green STEM education.