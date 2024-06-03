From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

More than a decade ago, Patrick Coffey and his wife Rainy Culbertson began incorporating sustainable practices at home. The co-owner of The Corner in Media said it was only a matter of time before they fully adopted the same measures in their business.

From adopting biodegradable carryout boxes to embracing composting, Coffey said The Corner has evolved. In some ways, it already was.

“I’ve been cooking for a long time,” Coffey said. “And this industry is terrible for the environment — all the plastic, everything. It’s just bad.”

The Corner is one of five businesses receiving a sticker, table placards and a shout-out in Media Borough’s newsletter for adopting environmentally friendly practices.

To earn the recognition, interested businesses must comply with five of the seven required sustainability practices: reduce waste by recycling, composting or reusing; provide sustainable to-go packaging options; cut down on energy consumption; promote sustainable transportation; use durable goods for on-site dining; conserve water; and implement proper purchasing and disposal methods.

This exchange between local government and small business, known as the Sustainable Storefronts initiative, is part of the borough’s latest effort to be more eco-friendly.

“It’s really a recognition program for businesses in the borough and it’s really to incentivize sustainability practices,” borough manager Brittany Forman said.

The Sustainable Storefronts initiative officially launched in March. The five early adopters have agreed to be periodically evaluated by an inspector ensuring that they are sticking to their green practices.

“The fact that it’s early and that we already had five, I think, is wonderful,” Borough Council President Mark Paikoff said. “And we’re hoping that this will inspire other businesses to check it out, look at their practices and really come up with ways that they can help the environment while they’re serving our consumers and our residents.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is funding the program. Media officials applied for the grant in early 2023.

The borough also relied heavily on Nothing Left to Waste to establish the best practices for businesses and worked with the Media Business Authority and a communications consultant to hammer out the details.

“I’m glad that Media, the borough, has been doing this program, because hopefully it gets people thinking, the other restaurants in town, on how they can change their ways a little bit,” Coffey said.