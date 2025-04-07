From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Jurors who serve at Philadelphia courts will soon be able to meet with counselors after doing their civic duty.

Jury Commissioner Patrick Martin said he’s been working on the project for about a year. It’s modeled after similar programs offered in several other states.

“While some jurors may feel little to no distress after a trial, some do experience symptoms of vicarious trauma, the emotional toll of being exposed to traumatic events,” Martin said. “The nature of a trial, including sensitive evidence, emotional testimony and the inability to discuss the case with others can contribute to this feeling of distress.”

He added that criminal cases are not the only potentially traumatic juries to serve on, and that civil trial juries will also be included in the program.

“We had the Center City building collapse with the Salvation Army. Those jurors sat for a long time, a few months, and they may have had a look at some photos that were a little bit much.”

Jurors will be offered a business card with a QR code at the end of their service to direct them to counseling.