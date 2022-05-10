Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon met with Delaware County officials Monday to mull over plans for new county-wide mobile crisis teams who would be dispatched alongside law enforcement when someone is suffering from mental illness.

The goal is to ensure that mental health crises in Delco do not escalate into deadly situations. Scanlon secured $650,000 in federal funding to support this program back on March 9 as part of the appropriations package.

Following the closed door discussion Monday inside of the Haverford Township Building, Scanlon presented a symbolic check to the Delco officials just before addressing members of the media.

“We know that from statistics about one in four people who are in the current criminal justice system have mental health issues, because we’re not adequately funding mental health supports outside the criminal justice system. So, this is a way to try to start redressing that balance — instead of foisting all of our problems on either our schools or our police forces,” Scanlon said.

This is the first time in 10 years that members of Congress have been able to specifically designate money for their districts. There were nearly a dozen successful applications for a Community Project Financing grant.

“It’s great to be able to have county folks who are interested in implementing this kind of system in our region to show that it’s something that can work,” Scanlon said.