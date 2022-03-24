Delco Public Defender’s Office to join forces with national Partners for Justice

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

The Delaware County Office of the Public Defender is joining forces with a national nonprofit organization to reinvent client services and provide attorneys with additional support.

Starting in July, five non-attorney advocates from Partners for Justice will be embedded inside the Public Defender’s Office. They will work alongside the office’s attorneys and social workers to increase client access to valuable services that address issues such as poverty and mental health.

During the duration of the two-year program, the goal will be to transform public defense in Delaware County and reduce jail time and recidivism by addressing the underlying social service needs of the community caught in the web of the criminal justice system.

“When you can help build those people up and bring them away from the margins of society, then that just makes our community as a whole stronger,” said Chris Welsh, director of the Public Defender’s Office.

Welsh has been leading the charge for criminal justice reform through the revamped defender’s office since July 2020.

In March 2021, the office helped bring about closure of the Delaware County Juvenile Detention Center in Lima after sending a letter to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services detailing allegations of child abuse leveled against some staff members.

In November, the County Council approached his office to figure out ways some American Rescue Plan Act funding could be used to address criminal justice reform. That was before Welsh knew about Partners for Justice, though.

He’s pretty active on the public defense sphere within Twitter, and there was one profile that kept popping up on his feed: Emily Galvin-Almanza, the co-founder and co-executive director of Partners for Justice. Welsh saw a mention of the organization and began reading about it.

“And then I thought to myself, we could really use their help here in Delaware County. What they’re trying to do and what we’re trying to do here in reforming our office seem to align with one another pretty well,” Welsh said.

So he did what any person would do at 7 on a November morning: Welsh sent Galvin-Almanza an email expressing interest in the program.

She responded almost instantly, intrigued by the idea. The two later talked it out, and she delivered him a written proposal tailored specifically to Delaware County. Welsh passed it along to the County Council, and in January it was approved.

“Public defenders are not seen necessarily as a mechanism to improve public safety, but our County Council has been pretty progressive in the way that they view the role of our office. And funding this initiative is just another example of how they’re trying to view the criminal justice system and public safety under a new lens that really does help build up everyone in our community,” Welsh said.