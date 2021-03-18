County President Judge Kevin Kelly ordered the Delaware County Juvenile Detention Center (DCJDC) to be vacated after the Public Defender’s Office sent an urgent letter to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services detailing allegations of “physical, sexual, and psychological abuse by staff.”

The DCJDC is a youth detention facility in Lima, Pennsylvania for those ages 10 to 18 that is run by the county court system.

WHYY News obtained a copy of the letter, which is a culmination of a monthlong investigation by the reinvented public defender’s office, along with four affidavits from both current and former staff members.

Among the disturbing accounts are allegations of physical abuse that include a staff member ramming the head of a child into a reinforced window, an attempt to “induce a miscarriage” on a pregnant teen, guards forcing a child to drink from a toilet, a disregard of suicide protocols, and several instances of beatings.

One girl was allegedly given a black eye after being beaten by a guard, who then bragged about it, the letter says.

In addition to the claims of physical abuse, there are allegations of verbal abuse laced with racist, misogynistic, homophobic, and transphobic language and slurs.

The letter says that a Muslim child was threatened with isolation for wearing a hijab because the staff “objected to its color,” a Spanish-speaking child was berated for not speaking English, another child was called the “N-word,” and a trans child was outed by staff and prohibited from continuing her hormone treatment.

Additionally, the letter and an affidavit details several instances of using solitary confinement practices on children — for days or weeks on end. In one case, the letter says that staff left a child with mental illness in isolation covered in her own excrement for days without running water.