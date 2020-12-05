With criminal justice on the mind of many in Delaware County after a nationwide period of social unrest this summer, local officials wanted to make a change.

“The Public Defender’s Office is incredibly important, and we felt that it was an especially important point to bring in someone who could bring a fresh set of eyes of all that the Public Defender’s Office can become,” said County Council member Kevin Madden.

In July, the council named Chris Welsh new director of that office. Along with a newly installed leadership team, Welsh said he believes that in an adversarial system everyone, regardless of socioeconomic status, deserves a fair fight.

And with the latest training practices, a newly hired investigator, and a team of social workers on the way, Delco’s public defenders believe they are refocused and here to change the narrative.

Described by his colleagues as an Energizer Bunny who leads by example, Welsh, a graduate of St. Joseph’s University and Temple University’s Beasley School of Law, figured out that he wanted to become a lawyer after watching jury trials during an internship with the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.

“I realized that I wanted to, rather than being on the prosecution side, that I wanted to be on the defense side, standing next to the indigent defendant who was criminally accused. I just always believed that everyone deserved a good lawyer — and that poor people charged with crimes really deserved a good lawyer,” Welsh said.

After graduating from law school in 2005, Welsh worked for nearly 13 years with the Defender Association of Philadelphia, where he eventually became the deputy defender — third in command of about 500 lawyers.

The Defender Association of Philadelphia has been active since 1934, before Gideon v. Wainwright, the 1963 U.S. Supreme Court case that held that states are required to provide attorneys to those who are criminally charged and cannot afford one. Welsh attributes his knowledge of the role to his time with the association.

“Working in Philadelphia, [and] being that attorney on the front lines, and being that public defender for a number of years, gave me real knowledge of what it is to do this job,” Welsh said.

In 2018, Walsh left Philly’s defender association to become executive director of the Center for Ethics and the Rule of Law at Penn Law. But he missed being a public defender.

“When this position came up, it was just sort of a great opportunity for me to get back into being a public defender,” Welsh said.

After three rounds of interviews, the County Council liked Welsh’s vision for the defender’s office and decided to hire him.

Broadly speaking, that vision involves making sure that the office is not simply “shuffling” people through the criminal justice system.

Building a team with a shared mission

Council members were not the only ones impressed. Welsh’s ideas caught the attention of Lee Awbrey — now the new first assistant, second-in-command at the Delaware County Office of the Public Defender.

Awbrey came on board in September, after serving as the chief of appeals in the Montgomery County Office of the Public Defender.

Despite living in Delaware County, she shied away from initially working in the Delco office because it had a reputation as being less than “active” in the broader public defender community.

“It seemed like there was a vacuum,” Awbrey said.

However, after elections brought in new leadership to the County Council and the District Attorney’s Office, and after some shake-ups in Montgomery County’s public defender’s office, Awbrey decided to take a leap.

“I don’t think I ever would have left Montgomery County Office of the Public Defender but for the firings of Dean Beer and Keisha Hudson [for criticizing county bail practices], and at that time, that was kind of what opened the door to my exploring other opportunities,” Awbrey said. “But it was the hiring of Chris Welsh, and the vision that he presented to me when I talked to him, that was the reason why I moved.”

Emily Mirsky is the new chief of appeals; she previously worked with Welsh at the Defender Association of Philadelphia.

“We both kind of had the same ideas about changes and, you know, making things better for the client and communities. So, I just was on board with all of his ideas and thought it would be a really interesting challenge,” Mirsky said.

One new idea that has come to fruition is a training program for lawyers on staff.

“When you have seasoned lawyers come in and train and talk about how to do things the right way, it really makes a difference in the way that lawyers learn to litigate and how to try a case and how to present a case to a judge and to a jury,” Mirsky said

Alyssa Poole is the new chief of the juvenile unit in the public defender’s office, by way of private defense and a stint as a Delco assistant district attorney. Poole said that Welsh’s energy and beliefs have allowed this leadership structure to flourish.

“I know that some of his main priorities right out of the gate was getting a bunch of supervisors in place so that you know we’re able to have better organization and stay on top of everybody in the office,” Poole said.

Not all the leaders are new. There are a couple of veterans, and they say the addition of people with fresh perspectives has allowed the Public Defender’s Office to recalibrate.

“[Outside leadership] actually has been a positive, I think, because it is a fresh set of eyes to kind of look at the way we do things, and sometimes the way that it was done in other counties seems to be a better fit,” said James Wright, the new chief of the adult trial unit.

Prior to Welsh’s arrival, the Public Defender’s Office did not have a concrete leadership structure. Wright, who has been with the office since 1996, said that until about 10 years ago there wasn’t much of an upper-management system.

With de facto roles thrown out the window and an official system now in place, Wright has embraced the shift in gears.

“We’re providing more oversight. We’re providing more, I would say, assistance, for lack of a better word, trying to be more hands on as far as helping each of the attorneys out inside and outside the courtroom,” Wright said.

Under Welsh’s direction, Wright believes that the office has been able to stop what he described as the warehousing of people before trial.

“I think we’re making a significantly greater effort to try to simply just get people out of jail,” Wright said.

Taylor Dunn is the new chief of the pretrial unit; he’s been with the office for 10 years. Dunn said that the benefits of Welsh’s leading from the front approach were apparent on Day One.

“Chris has really refocused us, as an office, kind of on our main mission to help indigent clients who are charged with crimes and put the clients first above everything else,” Dunn said.

The office is even hiring an investigator to help clients with getting evidence for their cases.

“[We hope] to have a full-time investigator on staff to help with finding witnesses, or tracking down surveillance video, or doing investigations on social media — all of the same type of sort of factual investigation that you need to do in order to prepare for trying a case,” Welsh said.

Still, funding for the Public Defender’s Office hasn’t really changed.

“We’ve been able to really invest in elements of that department without an overall increase to the budget,” County Councilman Madden said.