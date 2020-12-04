Bucks County pilots a ‘humanity-based’ policing approach with social workers

Bucks County is launching an experimental program aimed at keeping people with mental illness out of the criminal justice system.

The effort, which is starting with a two-year, county-funded pilot program in Bensalem, will bring two trained social workers onto the staff in the Bensalem Police Department. Soon, they’ll start joining police officers on calls that are deemed likely to involve people with mental health issues, or respond to those calls soon after.

Fred Harran, Bensalem’s Director of Public Safety, says he’s been thinking seriously about how police officers handle mental health after seeing incidents “all over the country regarding police and use of force.”

“The question is asked… ‘Why were the police called? Why weren’t these people being helped?’” Harran said. “We hear over and over again all the mental health issues that many of these folks have had. That stops today here in Bensalem.”

In the months since a Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd in May and a national outcry for police reform followed, many towns, cities and states have discussed programs much like this one, where social workers trained in crisis intervention operate alongside police officers in an effort to avert violence.

Philadelphia, for instance, has a number of crisis intervention programs aimed at de-escalating incidents involving mental health crises — though they have faltered sometimes in practice, with disastrous consequences. Crisis responders weren’t contacted when officers responded to and ultimately killed Walter Wallace, a young man with mental illness, in October.

Matt Weintraub, the district attorney for Bucks County, said he got the idea from a similar program that Dauphin County piloted in and around Harrisburg in June.

He says he sees it not as a way to “defund” or circumvent the police, but as a way to give them more support.

“I think this defies the traditional labels that you always hear, whether this is a ‘progressive program,’ or this is the product of ‘defunding the police’ … it’s none of those things,” he said. “This program is humanity-based.”