Supporters say Juan Chub-Funes, 20, was in the wrong place at the wrong time on May 31, 2020. Police say he was participating in a riot.

That evening, unrest swept Philadelphia in response to the police killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. After clearing large crowds from the area around the 69th Street Transportation Center, police responded to reports of looting at Ashley Stewart, a women’s clothing store nearby.

Chub-Funes and four other people were spotted by police leaving the store “with several pieces of merchandise,” according to the affidavit of probable cause.

He was arrested and charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, riot, failure to disperse upon official order, and disorderly conduct. None of the five were arrested with stolen goods on them, said Officer James Friel during Chub-Funes’ preliminary hearing.

“The potential penalties … just aren’t consistent with the allegations,” said public defender Max Orenstein. Two of the charges are felonies, carrying maximum sentences of 10 years in prison.

After Chub-Funes spent several months at the George W. Hill Correctional Facility, family members and local advocacy groups — such as JUNTOS, MILPA, The Black and Brown Coalition of PHL, Delco DSA and the Free Migration Project — started a petition urging District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer and the local U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office to drop the criminal charges and stop trying to detain Chub-Funes based on his immigration status. Originally from Guatemala, he is in the country unlawfully after coming to this country at 17.

The coalition of social justice organizations claims he had no idea what was going on, and that the charges are “unjustified.”

“Juan saw a group of people coalescing and decided to go check it out,” wrote supporters in a petition that now has more than 5,000 signatures. In prison, “[his] mental health is deteriorating,” they continued. The organizations also started a campaign on Twitter and Facebook using the hashtag #JuanCantWait.