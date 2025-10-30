Suspect identified in 1962 murder of a 9-year-old girl in Bucks County

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Officials in Bucks County said Wednesday they have solved the decades-old cold case murder of a young girl.

The news comes 63 years and one day after 9-year-old Carol Ann Dougherty was found murdered at St. Mark’s Roman Catholic Church in Bristol in October 1962.

Officials revealed that their investigation has led them to their suspect, William Schrader, who has since died at the age of 63 in 2002.

Schrader, who was originally from Luzerne County, was a transplant to Bucks County at the time of the crime.

Through their investigation, officials said they were able to track Dougherty’s travels throughout the community the day before she was murdered.

Officials say Dougherty, who was known to bike through town, was on her way to the library to meet her friends to get new books in a series she was reading.

Witnesses were able to tell police that she biked past a local market and even stopped at a café to grab a Coke and penny candy before continuing on her way.

However, she never made it to the library. Instead, her father found her dead in the church, located on Lincoln Avenue.

Officials said their suspect, Schrader, lived less than a five-minute walk from the church and had a disturbing history of violence towards little girls.

Investigators believed Schrader stayed in the area after the murder until January 1963, after he was interviewed by police.

Schrader came to the attention of the police after a neighbor near the church said he saw a suspicious stranger, identified as Schrader, the day of the murder.

Other witnesses alleged to have seen a man with a distinct facial scar, who “looked like he just committed a murder,” officials said.

During his interview, Schrader allegedly lied to police and said he was working during the time of the crime, which officials said was not true, noting that Schrader had not shown up to work for three days straight at the time of the crime.

Schrader gave a pubic hair sample, but due to technical limitations at the time, no DNA was extracted.

In the decades since the murder, officials said they have been able to connect Schrader’s sample to pubic hairs that were found clenched in Dougherty’s hands when she was discovered.

Out of 141 samples analyzed during the investigation, officials said only Schrader’s couldn’t be eliminated.

Schrader’s confession to his stepson was another key piece of evidence, authorities said.

“On two separate occasions, William Schrader admitted to him that he had done this and got away with it. And they interviewed him, and he was consistent,” said Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn.