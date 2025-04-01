20 Delco school employees charged in connection with child abuse case

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Twenty people are facing charges in connection with disturbing allegations of child abuse inside a Delaware County community school.

Chester Township police were notified on January 14, 2025, of a suspected child abuse case at Chester Community Charter School in the 2700 block of Bethel Road.

During the investigation, police learned that on January 9, 2025, the parent of a 7-year-old student contacted the school’s director of special programs, Denis Monzione, expressing concerns regarding their child’s safety and well-being at school, specifically in the “positive support room” on campus. The parent allegedly told Monzione that the student was afraid to go to school and was put in “holds.”

Monzione then relayed those concerns to the building principal, Phillip Meitner.

The next day, another 7-year-old student allegedly approached the school with similar concerns.

When Chester Township officers reviewed surveillance video taken inside several classrooms, including the “positive support room,” they reportedly counted around 100 cases of abuse against 26 kids as young as 5 years old.

Two of the accused, Raymon Harris and Kabree Daniels, improperly restrained children, according to an affidavit. They have been suspended pending an investigation.

Harris and Daniels are “positive support facilitators,” who work with emotionally supportive K-5, the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, the two allegedly improperly restrained the students by using painful techniques such as pinching students’ necks, holding them in restraints, threatening them with “shoulder work,” as well as forcibly bringing the children to the ground.

Several of those arrested were employees of ‘Peak Performers Staffing,’ which claimed staff were trained in safety techniques. However, police say none were up to date on their training.

Investigators say nine staff members abused the kids, 11 others observed the abuse, but did not report it, which is required by law.

On Monday, the Chester Community Charter School posted a letter on its website, saying they are cooperating, but there are questions about how this was able to happen.

In court documents, investigators said, “The failure of mandated reporters, including teachers, (aides) and other school staff to support these incidents to Childline, shows a systemic issue within the school.”

Most of the documented incidents were in November and December, but investigators are still reviewing surveillance and more charges and arrests could be coming.