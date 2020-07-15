Upper Darby announces policing reforms and policy review
Officials in Upper Darby say they are taking concrete steps toward police reforms, just a month after signing onto a national initiative led by the Obama Foundation to encourage mayors and local governments to review policing practices.
In a news release Wednesday morning, Mayor Barbarann Keffer’s administration said it had been soliciting feedback from community members in the last few weeks with an eye toward policy changes.
“One thing that seems to unite everyone is a desire to not continue the status quo,” Keffer said in the release. “Everyone recognizes that it’s long past time to take a hard look at the systemic issues that have created a space for brutality to go unchecked.”
In June, Keffer signed on to the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance Pledge, an initiative by former President Barack Obama’s foundation that calls on mayors and city councilors to commit to a process for police reforms. The four general steps are a review of use-of-force tactics, gathering experiences and recommendations from community groups, reporting back those findings, and ultimately reforming how local police are allowed to use force. In addition to Upper Darby, the initiative has been taken up by mayors of several major U.S. cities, including Washington, D.C., Dallas and San Francisco.
Upper Darby’s police superintendent is fully cooperating with the effort, the release said.
“There is always room for growth and improvement, and that includes our officers here in Upper Darby,” said Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt.
Still, some of the proposed changes will require approval during collective bargaining discussions with the Fraternal Order of Police, according to Upper Darby’s chief administrative officer, Vincent Rongione, who is spearheading much of the initiative’s outreach and review.
So far, the township has said it will publish the police department’s use-of-force policy and create a standing committee for gathering community feedback.
Other steps are less straightforward. According to the release, the township will “protect officers and the public while demilitarizing the department.” A budget review of the department is being conducted to “ensure that spending priorities are in line with public safety needs and community policing values.” And there’s movement toward implementing body or dash cameras.
“This is just the beginning of what the Mayor has asked us to do but these are still important findings and significant first steps,” Rongione said in the release.
Rongione did not immediately return requests for an interview. Upper Darby is the largest community in Delaware County, with diverse demographics and the biggest police department in Delco.
Last month, county officials announced that the district attorney would be heading a task force focused on potential reforms across all 41 municipal police departments within the jurisdiction.
