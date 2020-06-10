National Guard begins pulling out of Philadelphia as peaceful protests continue

The National Guard has begun to pull out of Philadelphia, but they are not going far.

A spokesperson for Mayor Jim Kenney, Deanna Gamble, said the armed soldiers have begun to demobilize from the city.

“They will, however, remain in the area for the next few days in the event their support is needed again,” she added in an email.

The guard has been in Philadelphia for ten days at the city’s request to help other law enforcement in neighborhoods where looting took place, and to be posted around certain commercial corridors and government buildings, including the Philadelphia Police Department headquarters in Old City, during the prolonged period of protests.

They were also on hand when the Frank Rizzo statue was removed early in the morning last Wednesday.