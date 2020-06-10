‘We are running out of time,’ boardwalk business owners say to Murphy

Business owners on the Ocean City boardwalk are pleading with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy to lift restrictions that they say are negatively impacting their ability to earn a living.

The governor Tuesday ended the stay-home order, eased limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings, and allowed outdoor amusement businesses to operate if they abide by social distancing protocols.

The easing of restrictions does not apply to amusement parks, water parks, arcades or indoor dining. But the order allows boardwalk amusement games to operate if they are not located within an amusement park and equipment is sanitized before and after each use.

In a statement, the Ocean City Boardwalk Merchants Association applauded the state’s progress on reopening but said it “does not go far enough for the Ocean City’s boardwalk businesses and the thousands of people they employ.”