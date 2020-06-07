Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Bucks County health officials say one-third of new COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday are linked to one person who spread the virus at recent house gatherings at the Jersey Shore.

The county’s health department reported that 11 out of 33 new infections were traced to the New Jersey resident, according to a news release.

Officials did not disclose the locations or dates of the gatherings.

Dr. David Damsker, director of the Bucks County Health Department, said his office expects additional infections among family members of the new cases.

“This is exactly why we can’t let our guard down now, even if it feels ‘safe’ to be at the beach,” he said. “One unlucky exposure can lead to a large cascade of cases down the line. We want everyone to enjoy the warmer weather and have fun, but let’s keep in mind that COVID is still circulating in the community at baseline levels.”

The county has seen a total of 4,972 cases and 471 deaths, according to local officials.