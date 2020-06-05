Philly is ‘yellow’ now. Is it ready?

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Philadelphia joins the rest of Pennsylvania on Friday as it shifts into the less restrictive “yellow phase” of coronavirus shutdown. “Yellow” means many retail and office businesses can open, as long as workers and patrons meet social distancing requirements.

City Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said he’s been keeping an eye on new case numbers and is pleased to see them declining, announcing only 121 new cases on Thursday and an average of roughly 10 deaths per day. At the peak of the pandemic in mid-April, Philadelphia averaged more than 500 new cases and 30 deaths a day.

“It does look like the epidemic is receding, and we do think we can move forward into the yellow phase,” Farley said Thursday.

But while the number of new cases may be dropping, the city is still not testing anywhere near the number of people officials say they want to each day, and the plan to contain outbreaks using contact tracers is still being fleshed out. Nursing homes, which have been ravaged by the virus and account for more than half the city’s COVID-19 deaths, still haven’t received the funding or support promised them to test their residents and protect their staff.

Most public health officials acknowledge that as cities and states loosen restrictions, it’s unrealistic to expect that no new cases will pop up, especially with daily mass demonstrations protesting the killing of George Floyd and other incidents of police brutality. The goal, instead, is to make sure that cities are equipped to catch an outbreak should one occur, and prevent it from spreading too widely.

To do that, cities need to be testing on a large scale so cases can be identified early. They also need to set up squads of contact tracers to track down people who may have been exposed by those infected and advise them to isolate.