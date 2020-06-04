Mayor Jim Kenney is proposing to decimate the city’s main civilian police oversight board and a string of anti-violence programs while funneling nearly $23 million in new funds to law enforcement.

While the cuts predate recent unrest spurred by the killing of George Floyd, Breona Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, critics say boosting police funding at a time of widespread outrage over police brutality is a step in the wrong direction.

“The budget is so perplexing because they’re trying to arrest their way out of crime,” said Devren Washington, an organizer with Philadelphia Black Lives Matter. “When you look at all the social services that provide the smallest blanket of relief — he (Mayor Kenney) cut them all.”

Under the mayor’s revised municipal spending proposal, which must still be approved by City Council, the Philadelphia Police Department will be able to raise salaries and hire new staff.

At the same time, the city is proposing to slash 18% of funding for the Police Advisory Commission, its main civilian oversight entity, a WHYY and Billy Penn review of budget documents found. And the city’s anti-violence efforts would also shrink by 21% — a $2.5 million reduction that will be felt across several programs that serve at-risk young people and their families.

Facing severe revenue shortfalls linked to the coronavirus, the administration’s amended budget slashes $370 million from a variety of departments, with cuts to everything from housing programs to a proposed street sweeping expansion.

Only fire and police saw increases. Kenney has now proposed a $790 million operating budget for police.

That increase includes not just $14 million in new spending Kenney outlined in a revised budget but also an earlier $5.2 million increase the Mayor had sought in his first draft, just one month prior.