The newest class of recruits graduated from the Philadelphia Police Academy Friday morning on the campus of Temple University. The department’s nearly 50 newest members come at a time when every officer is precious in the department.

Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel told the new officers to be proud of the job they do.

“Remember the uniform you wear is a symbol of public trust. Wear it with pride and a profound sense of duty,” he said. “Be the officers who inspire confidence, who approach every challenge with resolve and every individual with dignity and compassion.”

This is Bethel’s first class of recruits since he was made commissioner in January. Some of the new officers will be part of a community policing effort that is expected to be revealed to the public soon.

This is also the first graduating class for Mayor Cherelle Parker.

“I want you to know that I’m grateful for your sacrifice and the sacrifice of your families and your loved ones,” she said. “We are here. We won’t turn our backs on you, and my hope is that you will never turn your back on the people of the city of Philadelphia who need you so much.”