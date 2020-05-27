Helen Gym clashes with mayor over dramatic cuts to affordable housing programs

Mayor Jim Kenney is taking flack over cuts to city affordable housing programs that critics say could hurt families and communities already hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the many reductions included in Kenney’s post-pandemic budget is one that will cost the city’s Housing Trust Fund some $14 million. The money previously earmarked for the city’s dedicated affordable housing fund, under the current plan, would go into the city’s general operating coffers.

The Philadelphia Eviction Prevention Project — which provides lawyers for renters in landlord-tenant disputes — and a recently unveiled rental assistance program would also succumb to cuts.

Some $16 million from a now-exhausted bond that paid for low-income home repairs will not be replaced, while millions more set for the creation of new affordable housing will be reallocated for rental assistance.

At-large City Councilmember Helen Gym blasted the plans to effectively eliminate PEPP with a 75% cut to its $2.1 million budget. Gym, who has challenged the Kenney administration’s budget plans during ongoing hearings, said in an interview that she has concerns about what appeared to be a broader divestment in the city’s housing programs.

“I’m definitely concerned about any proposal that would move funding away from housing,” Gym said. “People being able to make their rental payment is the top issue coming into our office today.”