Philadelphia opens COVID-19 emergency rental assistance program

Mayor Jim Kenney is tapping $10 million in federal relief funds to help Philadelphia renters who have lost income because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program aims to provide rental assistance to 3,000 families in Philadelphia.

The program will provide up to three months of rental subsidies to certain households earning 50% or less of the area median income prior to COVID-19 shutdown — about $48,300 per year for a family of four.

“Unprecedented job losses have placed financial pressure on both renters and landlords,” Kenney said in a prepared statement. “The COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program will help thousands of Philadelphia renters and, in turn, help landlords. Keeping people in their homes is critical during this crisis.”