Coronavirus update: Wolf announces $450 million in emergency loans for Pa. hospitals

Wolf announces nearly half billion in emergency loans for Pa. hospitals

As Pennsylvania again marked it’s worst day for COVID-19 cases — with 2,023 new diagnoses — Gov. Tom Wolf announced a $450 million fund to provide emergency loans to the state’s financially struggling hospitals.

The “Hospital Emergency Loan Program” would provide nearly half a billion in low-interest loans to provide “immediate working capital” for hospitals to continue operations, officials said.

Wolf said many hospitals had shifted resources in preparation for a COVID-19 surge, cancelling elective procedures, moving additional staff to emergency rooms or purchasing new equipment.

“All these efforts come at a cost,” Wolf said. “This means many hospitals have had a significant decline in revenue … We cannot allow any of our hospitals to become bankrupt.”

More than 2,000 people are currently hospitalized across the state with COVID-19.

Although the pace of the virus’ spread appeared to be slowing in the Keystone State, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said the state had marked its second day with 78 deaths, the highest number recorded on record, for a total of 416.

Levine said she believed the growing tally was the result of patients who had been in long-term hospitalization beginning to succumb to the virus.

“I believe we are seeing an increase in the number deaths from patients who have been ill for a while and, tragically, are beginning to pass away,” she said.

Farley: Growth of COVID-19 cases in Philly “slowing”

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said Philadelphia had seen its worst day yet for deaths linked to the COVID-19 contagion, with 33 new fatalities. The city also recorded 522 new confirmed cases of the virus, with 717 patients currently admitted to city hospitals due to infections.

However, the doctor added that the rate of increase in new cases seems to have abated in recent days.

“We’re seeing a slowing of the growth of coronavirus in the city,” Farley said.

Of the city’s deaths, 67% were nursing homes, and 65% were over the age of 70.

“Most people that die are particularly vulnerable,” he said. “However, there are some young people who got this virus and did not survive.”

In all, the city has recorded 5,793 COVID-19 cases to date and 137 deaths.

Mayor Jim Kenney acknowledged the upcoming Easter weekend. He urged adherents to call and pray for loved ones but, if possible, to keep their distance from family members.

“As Jesus rose from the dead, hopefully we can rise from this pandemic,” Kenney said.

City sees surge in business relief applicants; secures millions for arts

A small business relief program launched by the city of Philadelphia has received over 6,000 applications from businesses seeking more than $82 million in aid, almost seven times more than currently available funding permits.

The city in conjunction with PIDC, a government-affiliated economic development agency, have so far secured $12.1 million in relief funding, including nearly $3 million in recent donations from the Knight Foundation, Citizens Bank and PNC Bank. Officials said the fund would soon disburse awards to about 1,000 businesses.

However, the city is continuing to seek additional funding and will continue to accept applications until midnight on Wednesday, April 15.

Separately, Philadelphia’s Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy, the Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance and the Philadelphia Cultural Fund announced a new relief effort for arts.

The “COVID-19 Arts Aid PHL” fund launched with $3.45 million in support, including a $2.5 million grant from the William Penn Foundation.

The new funding pool will support individual artists and small- or medium-sized cultural organizations with budgets of up to $15 million.