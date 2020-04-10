Most Pa. hospitals expect to burn through mask supplies within a week

Hospitals and long-term care facilities are already skimping on supplies in ways that nurses say make them feel unsafe.

In her 20 years of nursing, Julie Moore has never seen so many patients die as at Care Pavilion, a long-term care facility in West Philadelphia. Moore, a certified nursing assistant, said seven or eight people she’s known for years have died on her unit alone.

“They’re dying every day, and we can’t help them, and they’re looking at us to help them,” said Moore.

Without the proper gowns, masks, face shields and gloves, Moore feels like she and her colleagues function to spread the disease.

“Us coming from the outside and coming on the inside, we’re infecting them,” she said of her patients. “And then we’re getting infected, and we’re taking it home. It is a vicious cycle, and it’s very scary.”

Over the last two days, health care workers across the commonwealth have demanded that the federal government provide the emergency supplies they need to protect themselves on the front lines of the epidemic. The Pennsylvania Association of Nurses and Allied Professionals, which represents more than 8,000 health care workers across the state, is pushing for legislation that would compel factories to produce masks under the Defense Production Act.

Health care workers across the country represented by Service Employees International Union demanded an urgent response, as well.

The problem is dire at hospitals, where it’s common for nurses to be given one N95 respirator, intended to be worn for a single procedure, to last a week. Elsewhere, the masks are expected to last the duration of the pandemic. Workers are asked to put the contaminated masks in a brown paper lunch bag between uses. Often, they disinfect them between uses with an ultraviolet light, a process approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during the coronavirus crisis, but not recommended as a standard of care because it has not been proved to effectively decontaminate the masks.

Because many nurses don’t trust that their reused N95 masks are, in fact, protecting them, they end up double-masking, wearing a thin procedural mask underneath. Some report working for 12-hour shifts without eating or drinking, to avoid handling the contaminated masks and putting them back on.

“Everything that is evidence-based practice is gone out the window,” Francine Frezghi, a registered nurse at Temple said.

Peg Lawson, a nurse at Einstein Hospital, said that before the pandemic, nurses would have been disciplined if they’d been caught handling their gear the way they are being encouraged to now.

“I’ve been doing this for 30 years, and I’m terrified,” said Lawson, who said it has also been difficult for nurses exposed to the virus to get tested if they don’t display symptoms.