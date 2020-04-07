The group has amassed almost 4,000 volunteers, and requests for 8,000 masks, since it started mid-March and now has a website to donate finished masks. The Facebook group continues to serve as a discussion forum where newbies can get pointers on the craft and sewers can share materials.

“I have three large containers of assorted fabric that is not 100% cotton. Does anyone want some? PM me,” read one post Facebook flagged in the “Sew Face Masks Philadelphia” group. “It might be able to be used for gowns or masks … I will put it out in the [front] yard for pickup.”

The innocuous messages have brought some stern warnings from Facebook.

“Admins in your group have posted or approved content that violates our Community Standards,” read a message Jochym’s group received from the company. “If this continues, your group may be disabled.”

The handful of warnings the Philly users got over the weekend appear to be an overcorrection as Facebook cracked down on price gouging of in-demand products needed during the COVID-19 outbreak. The company has banned the sale of items like hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, and important to Jochym and other volunteers, medical masks.

Mask-related messages posted on personal Facebook pages have also yielded warnings, according to Jochym. Volunteers said simply having the words “mask” and “3-D” in posts can catch Facebook’s attention.

“I understand why they’re doing it. This approach makes a ton of sense,” said Jochym. “[But] we don’t know if we are putting our members in danger of going to Facebook jail, or if our group is in danger, we have no idea.”