Najeemah Bailey is expecting her first child at the end of April. She had planned a baby shower, family and friends were going to visit from out of state.

None of that is happening now.

“It has been a bit of a low blow, but I’ve been just trying to keep spirits up, because at the end of the day, you just have to take things as they come.”

She’s been doing yoga, reading, and spending time with her partner to keep a positive outlook. But then she’s also had trouble getting baby supplies, even when it comes to necessities like diapers.

“People started to panic a lot when they said to stay in the house, so people started to buy up everything,” Bailey said.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Bailey had already planned a home birth and found a midwife, Asasiya Muhammad. There has been a sharp increase in demand for midwives and home births recently: Muhammad said that she usually gets five to eight inquiries a week, but last week she got around 10 inquires a day, and that’s what her fellow midwives are seeing as well.

“They start every statement with, ‘Because of what’s going on, I feel very afraid because I don’t think I’m going have enough support in the hospital, my hospital is saying that I can’t bring anyone, and also afraid I’m going to be exposed to COVID-19 if I go to the hospital.’”