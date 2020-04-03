When coronavirus struck, she stepped up: Meet the food fairy of West Philly

On a blustery Thursday morning, Sam Samuel wound her black minivan through West Philadelphia’s Mantua neighborhood.

To an outsider, her path was inscrutable: A left turn here. A right turn there. A loop back around.

At irregular intervals, Samuel hit the brakes, slid the side door open, and hustled up to a neighbor’s door with bags full of sack lunches and Wawa-brand milk cartons.

“Here you go, baby…”

There was only one door Samuel wouldn’t approach, a house on 34th Street where the man inside had a pair of “wolfdogs.” Samuel insisted he come on the porch if he wanted his food.

She called — put the man on speakerphone — and bellowed:

“I ain’t playing this with you!”

The man didn’t play. He appeared on his porch a few seconds after the phone call ended.

Such is the power of Sam Samuel, 50, community organizer extraordinaire in a time when communities need champions.

Samuel has lived in this neighborhood just north of Drexel University all her life.

She knows the streets. She knows the patchwork of rowhomes. She knows the people — how many kids they have and, yes, how many wolfdogs.

Samuel also knew that when Philadelphia announced the sites where it would distribute free meals during ongoing school closures, kids in her neighborhood would be left out. None of the schools in Mantua were designated as distribution hubs. The nearest site was a school in the neighboring Belmont section of West Philadelphia — a mile or more from where many Mantua residents live.

That didn’t sit right with Samuel or other members of the Mantua Civic Association, where she serves as treasurer.

“What the hell is this about?” wondered Gwen Morris, an officer with the civic association.

So Morris, Samuel, and others started pestering local leaders — and, in the meantime, they filled the gaps themselves.

On the first day of meal distribution, Samuel rolled up to the nearest site, flashed her “Mantua Civic Association” card and asked for 50 meals. The woman at the site complied, and the Sam Samuel delivery service was up and running. Before long, she and a group of volunteers were dishing out meals for 160 kids.

No questions asked. No hesitation.

“Had no choice,” Samuel explained. “Because the kids couldn’t get nothing down here.”