Last weekend, a call for help went out from Delaware County.

The Glen Mills Schools, shuttered last year after revelations that staff at the reform school abused students, had been approved by the federal government to be repurposed into an overflow medical facility, in case hospitals in Philadelphia and its surrounding counties are overrun with COVID-19 patients.

Workers with the county EMS department, the National Guard and the Department of Health quickly began retrofitting the Glen Mills athletic building to hold cots and equipment. But the county still needed people to support the hospital staff who would be manning it, and so they turned to the public.

On Sunday night, Delaware County spokeswoman Adrienne Marofsky issued an “urgent” request for up to 700 volunteers to support the “alternative care site.”