Pa. offers searchable database of open child care centers
Updated 12:40 p.m.
To date, there are 2,325 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, 6,876 in New Jersey, and 163 cases in Delaware. Philadelphia has 475 cases.
Pennsylvania’s death toll stands at 16, New Jersey’s at 81, and Delaware’s at 2.
Pa. offers searchable database of open child care centers
Pennsylvania is making it easier for health care workers, first responders, and other essential personnel to find child care during the coronavirus pandemic.
The state’s Department of Human Services now has a searchable database of all the child care centers approved to stay open during the pandemic. Parents can sort through more than 600 centers by name or geography.
The majority of child care centers in the state remain closed.
“While many Pennsylvanians are responsibly heeding guidance from the Department of Health to stay home, there are still many thousands of essential workers whose jobs require that they go out into the world and do work that makes it possible for the rest of us to stay safe and healthy. For many of these workers, safe and stable child care is an essential need,” DHS Secretary Teresa Miller said in a statement.
Pennsylvania has ordered all licensed child care centers and group child care homes operating outside of the home to close until further notice. The centers that are part of the DHS database have waivers to serve the children of workers whom the state has deemed essential during the pandemic, though the centers can decide to close at any time.
“I urge all families who rely on child care to make a backup plan, so if that has to happen, your family will be safe and cared for,” said Miller.
Parents who are not considered essential employees can find home-based child care options at www.findchildcare.pa.gov. Those businesses are authorized to operate during the pandemic.
Miller said her department has not been informed of any confirmed cases of COVID-19 stemming from child care centers in the state.
Convention Center, Aramark donate food from canceled events
The Pennsylvania Convention Center, in partnership with Aramark, has donated at least 800 pounds of perishable food items this week to help feed low-income families and homeless people during the coronavirus pandemic.
The surplus food comes from canceled events at the Convention Center and was sent to Sunday Breakfast Rescue Mission and Valley Youth House’s Achieving Independence Center.
“With so many individuals and families struggling during this difficult time, we wanted to make sure that this food was put to good use,” Gregory J. Fox, chairman of the board of directors of the Pennsylvania Convention Center Authority, said in a release.
More than 500 pounds of dairy and produce were donated to Sunday Breakfast Rescue Mission, the city’s largest emergency homeless shelter.
Nearly 300 pounds of dairy and produce were donated to Valley Youth House. The Achieving Independence Center helps young people who are about — or have — aged out of the foster care system.