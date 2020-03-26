Almost 650,000 have already filed for jobless benefits in Pa.

Pennsylvanians are filing for unemployment compensation at an unprecedented rate, as they lose their jobs en masse thanks to coronavirus-related shutdowns.

The state Department of Labor and Industry says since that Sunday, March 15, 649,967 people have filed for unemployment. The number began rising sharply last week, going from a little over 4,227 on Sunday, to more than 51,320 on Monday.

That rate puts Pennsylvania among the states with the fastest-rising unemployment. The U.S. Department of Labor says that for the week ending on March 14 alone, the commonwealth had the fourth-highest increase in initial unemployment claims, following California, Washington, and Nevada.

The most recent unemployment numbers available for the commonwealth right now are from February, before COVID-19 had started affecting the U.S. economy. It was relatively low then, as it had been for months, at 4.7%.

The last time Pennsylvania saw a severe uptick in unemployment was during the Great Recession. The state Department of Labor and Industry reported then that at the start of the economic downturn, the unemployed rate was 4.6% and it eventually peaked at 8.7% in 2010.

Nationwide, jobless numbers are rising much faster than they did during the recession, and indeed, faster than has ever been recorded in modern history.

The Labor Department reported Thursday morning that for the week ending on Saturday, March 21, 3,283,000 people around the country had filed for unemployment compensation. It was an increase of 3,001,000 from the previous week, and marked the “highest level of seasonally adjusted initial claims in the history of the seasonally adjusted series.”

The previous record, 695,000, had come in 1982.