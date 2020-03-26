Also remarkable in New Jersey is how quickly the pain set in. In the week before last, only 9,467 people filed for unemployment benefits in the state.

But when confirmed cases started to grow exponentially, and Gov. Phil Murphy imposed the first round of restrictions on businesses and individual movement, claims skyrocketed.

On March 15 — the same day Murphy limited operating hours for retail businesses and discouraged travel after 8 p.m. — so many people tried to file claims that the state website set up for that purpose crashed. The site is now back up and running.

At that time, two people in the state had died from COVID-19. As of Wednesday, 62 people had passed and the total number of confirmed cases in the state had soared to 4,402.

State Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo said unemployment claims for the week ending March 21 are the “highest total of single-week claims in memory.”

In comparison, claims in New Jersey peaked around 46,000 after Superstorm Sandy in 2012 and 25,000 at the low point of the last recession.

On the plus side, Asaro-Angelo noted, the state’s unemployment fund is relatively robust, and applicants do not have a “waiting week” before benefits are paid once they are approved.

Also, the state has temporarily suspended the work search requirement for laid-off workers, he said, and an extension of benefits beyond the currently allowable 26 weeks is “all but certain.”

The state has also set up a hiring portal for job-seekers and employers.

In the meantime, the U.S. Senate has approved a $2 trillion economic relief package that broadly expands unemployment benefits, extending them to gig workers and freelancers. A House vote is expected Friday.

One provision would give jobless workers an extra $600 a week on top of their state benefits for four months.

Trump declares ‘major disaster’ in N.J.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday approved a major disaster declaration for New Jersey that will provide additional federal assistance to help respond to the escalating coronavirus pandemic.

“With our major disaster declaration approved, New Jersey will now have access to greater essential federal support to help our residents through this emergency,” Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement announcing the declaration on Thursday morning.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are already working in New Jersey to set up drive-through testing sites and rapidly expand hospital capacity.

The $2 trillion economic relief package currently working its way through Congress would also provide direct cash assistance to states and residents.

A major disaster declaration can free up additional funds for “emergency protective measures” taken by states, as well as crisis counseling for individuals.

Other states to receive the declaration include New York, California, Washington, Iowa, Louisiana, Texas and Florida.