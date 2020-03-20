A study published this week by researchers at the Senator Walter Rand Institute for Public Affairs at Rutgers-Camden — and referenced in a letter Gov. Phil Murphy sent to President Donald Trump — found that New Jersey, in the best-case scenario, would need 123,000 more hospital beds at the peak of the coronavirus outbreak than it currently has.

That number is roughly five times the total number of beds in New Jersey now, rendering the few hundred new beds coming online wholly insufficient.

Other experts have made lower, but still alarming, estimates. Irwin Redlener, director of Columbia University’s National Center for Disaster Preparedness, for example, told Reuters last week that the U.S. as a whole may be short 75,000 to 100,000 intensive care unit beds, which have equipment to deal with the most severe cases. That’s about twice the current number of ICU beds in the U.S.

Darren Spielman, executive director of the Walter Rand Institute, said his organization’s predictions could change based on several factors.

“A big variable nobody knows yet is if the warmer summer months will slow the progress of the disease, so that’s a big question,” he said.

In addition, it’s yet to be seen what effect mandated social distancing and enhanced testing will have on the spread of the coronavirus, he said. New Jersey opened a drive-through testing site in Bergen County on Friday and is expected to open a second site in Monmouth County within days.

“South Korea has successfully reversed its curve, which is to say they now are having fewer new cases than recoveries,” Spielman noted. “One of the ways they were able to do that was with extensive testing.”

Another dynamic may work in New Jersey’s favor. A general shift in health care over the last several years from in-patient to out-patient or community-based settings has left a string of shuttered hospitals in its wake, said Kerry McKean Kelly, a spokeswoman for the New Jersey Hospital Association.

She suggested that now those facilities, like the hospital in Woodbury, could be used for the coronavirus response, even if they’ve since been used for non-medical purposes.

“For example, if you had a closed wing of a hospital that you converted to office space,” she said, “in times like this, especially if you have the help of the New Jersey National Guard or the Army Corps of Engineers, you might be able to convert that back to patient bed space rather quickly.”