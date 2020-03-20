As COVID-19 spreads across the globe, those at highest risk for the illness, experts say, are the elderly and immunocompromised.

But what, exactly, does it mean to be immunocompromised?

Generally, the term refers to anyone with an immune system that does not function the way doctors think it should. It may make someone more susceptible to acquiring an infectious disease, or to developing more severe symptoms once acquired.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned that, in addition to older individuals, the most at risk for severe symptoms of COVID-19 are people who have serious chronic medical conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease. But because the coronavirus causes respiratory illness, other influences — particularly behavioral or environmental factors that affect your lungs’ ability to function — might increase health risk as well.

“Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (so emphysema, chronic bronchitis), asthma, cystic fibrosis — these are all chronic diseases of the lungs that essentially make the lungs already somewhat compromised in how they function,” said Anil Vachani, a pulmonologist and associate professor of medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. “And so, if you add on top of it a viral infection [like COVID-19] that directly affects the lungs, these patients generally are going to do more poorly, because their lungs already don’t work as well and their ability to tolerate an infection is going to be worse.”

Vachani said an immunocompromised person with these diseases may or may not be more likely to catch the highly contagious coronavirus; scientists aren’t sure. But one thing is clear: Once it is acquired, their chances of developing severe or even life-threatening symptoms are much higher.

Other lung-related factors could affect your risk, as well. Some experts believe that smoking or vaping may increase individuals’ risk of developing symptoms. Philadelphia has the highest rate of adult smokers of any major U.S. city. A recent report from the city’s Department of Public Health says 18% to 19% of adults smoke cigarettes, compared to 14% nationally.

Experts have already linked long-term exposure to air pollution in cities to higher coronavirus death rates, which doesn’t bode well for Philly either. The American Lung Association has consistently given the city and its surrounding counties a failing grade when it comes to air quality.

Your immune system’s health could even be linked to the neighborhood you live in.

According to a recent study by the Union of Concerned Scientists, census tracts spanning Old City, Northern Liberties, Callowhill, and Chinatown — all areas adjacent to the Vine Street Expressway — have increased risk of exposure to auto-related air pollution.

And it’s not just cars that are to blame. Terri Burgin, a climate justice fellow with Philly POWER working in Nicetown and Germantown, rattles off a list of polluters easily.

“Highways, bus depots, refineries, laundromats,” she said. “In Nicetown, there’s an entire neighborhood… with 312 diesel buses going through, a mall that receives large truck deliveries regularly, two laundromats, two crematoriums … oh, and the Expressway is close.”

Real life reflects pollution’s effects already

Growing up in Philadelphia, Burgin said, she’s seen the real-life effects of that pollution on the health of her neighbors. At the schools she works with, more than half the children have severe asthma; in her circle of activists and organizers, many struggle with autoimmune disease.

“It’s not just random. The rates — the number of people under the age of 40 that I know that have emerged that have [multiple sclerosis], that have lupus, that have diabetes, that have asthma or high blood pressure — the numbers just feel so much higher,” she said. “It’s just a lot higher than even the national average … so I think when you’re looking at all these communities that have such high rates, there’s just a clear connection. And I think it’s probably a combination of environmental factors that are causing it. And it’s part of why climate justice is a poor, Black and brown issue.”