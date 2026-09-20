Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia highlights Japanese American artists held in WWII internment camps

“Noguchi to Asawa: Designing Postwar America” traces the lives and works of six formerly interned artists whose works helped shape American culture.

Polyester resin sculptures by Leo Amino catch the light at The Barnes Foundation's exhibit, ''Noguchi to Asawa: Designing Postwar America.'' (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia highlights Japanese American artists held in WWII internment camps

“Noguchi to Asawa: Designing Postwar America” traces the lives and works of six formerly interned artists whose works helped shape American culture.

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Two defining images of midcentury American pop culture were the colorful abstract cover of Dave Brubeck’s bestselling “Time Out” album and the ominous mannequin puppet strings that dangled on the front of Mario Puzo’s novel “The Godfather.”

They shared a designer, one who might seem least likely to have produced such emblematic American pop art: Sadamitsu Fujita, a Japanese American graphic artist who had been incarcerated in a World War II internment camp.

The Barnes Foundation has created a wall of his many familiar album covers and book jackets in its new exhibition “Noguchi to Asawa: Designing Postwar America.”

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“Everybody knows ‘The Godfather.’ Nobody knows Fujita,” said curator Cindy Kang. “I hope now you will know Fujita.”

Furniture on display at art show
S. Neil Fujita designed album covers and book covers for many popular works including Dave Brubeck's ''Time Out'' and Mario Puzo's ''The Godfather.'' (Emma Lee/WHYY)

“Noguchi to Asawa” traces the impact that internment camps had on six Japanese American artists: sculptor Isamu Noguchi, furniture maker George Nakashima, sculptor Leo Amino, fiber artist Kay Sekimachi, sculptor Ruth Asawa and Fujita.

The six did not work together, nor did they form any kind of collective. Some knew others in this group, some did not. Kang said all shaped American culture and fine art, and their wartime confinement had a lasting impact on their work.

“In many histories of these artists, this period of their life is treated as an isolated, terrible, traumatic, unfortunate incident that then they moved on from,” she said. “What I was trying to trace is the vestige of that experience, to see how grief and damage and injury are still part of these works, with the beauty, with the exquisite aesthetics. You cannot disentangle them.”

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Picture on display at art show of students standing on school campus
A photo from 1943 shows Heart Mountain Relocation Center in Heart Mountain, Wyoming. It shows Heart Mountain high school campus scene. Classes are housed in tarpaper-covered, barrack-style buildings originally designed as living quarters for the evacuees. (Public domain image from National Archives Foundation)
Display of six Japanese American artists at art show
''Noguchi to Asawa: Designing Postwar America'' at the Barnes Foundation features the work of six Japanese American artists who lived through incarceration during World War II (from left), Isamu Noguchi, George Nakashima, Leo Amino, S. Neil Fujita, Kay Sekimachi and Ruth Asawa. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Showing a complicated history for America’s 250th anniversary

Following the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, there was widespread public panic that anyone of Japanese heritage might pose a threat to the United States’ war efforts.

In February 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed an executive order that forcibly sent about 120,000 people of Japanese descent to internment camps. About 80,000 of them were U.S. citizens.

Most were kept in the camps for up to three years. It has been estimated that the internees lost an estimated $400 million to over $1 billion in lost wages, property and businesses.

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The Barnes Foundation has been marking the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence with art exhibitions that reference complicated aspects of American history: the nation’s relationship with Native Americans with work by the artist Sky Hopkina, of the Ho-Chunk Nation; with African Americans in the multimedia exhibition “Freedom Dreams;” and now with Japanese Americans in “Noguchi to Asawa.”

Cindy Kang leading tour at art gallery
Curator Cindy Kang leads a tour through ''Noguchi to Asawa: Designing Postwar America'' at The Barnes Foundation. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Furniture on display at art show
Isamu Noguchi's ''Red Lunar Fist'' (1944) laid the groundwork for his sculptural approach to lighting. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Furniture on display at art show
George Nakashima's ''Long Chair with Free-Form Arm'' (1952) is on view in The Barnes Foundation's ''Noguchi to Asawa: Designing Postwar America.'' (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Executive Director Thom Collins said the temporary exhibitions give the Barnes an opportunity to showcase artists who were overlooked in the past.

“Many honor our founder Dr. [Albert] Barnes’s commitment to racial equality and social justice, celebrating artists who are Black, indigenous, people of color and women,” Collins said. “This year, the curatorial team devised a thoughtful slate of exhibitions and installations highlighting American artists of diverse and varied perspectives.”

Being in America, but not of it

“Noguchi to Asawa” begins with blank walls papered entirely in black to mimic the tarpaper barracks that housed internment inmates. Visible heads of roofing nails reinforce the image of makeshift accommodations.

“The prelude into the exhibition is heavy,” said exhibition designer Stephanie Goto. “We wanted to create that heaviness in a way that was aesthetically beautiful and uplifting, but at the same time you could feel the darkness.”

Furniture on display at art show
Hanging sculptures by Ruth Asawa, made with copper and iron wire, and Kay Sekimachi, made with clear monofilament, or fishing line, are displayed side by side in The Barnes Foundation's ''Noguchi to Asawa: Designing Postwar America.'' (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Pieces of wood on display at art show
Prisoners held at camps collected wood to make household objects. These pieces were collected by (from left) Isamu Noguchi, George Nakashima and Leo Amino. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

The next gallery, also papered in black, displays artifacts from the camps, including stark landscape paintings Asawa and Sekimachi made while in the camps, and a collection of small tree branches that Amino, Nakashima and Noguchi had gathered and saved for decades.

It was common for camp inmates to forage for fallen branches to be repurposed as furniture or household items in the otherwise bare barracks.

“In the case of these artists, they collected these branches not just as scrap material for household goods, but they also collected them and carved them into sculpture,” Kang said. “The fact that they saved them shows how important they were in terms of embodying this traumatic experience that they all went through.”

The rest of the exhibition opens into large, bright spaces with midcentury colors and aesthetics in which many of the artists worked.

Furniture on display at art show
Composition #8 by Leo Amino uses polystyrene, plaster and thread in a small-scale sculpture created in his home studio in 1947. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Furniture on display at art show
Kay Sekimachi's linen ''Room Divider'' (1960) separates and joins spaces in the exhibit at The Barnes Foundation, ''Noguchi to Asawa: Designing Postwar America.'' (Emma Lee/WHYY)

George Nakashima, one of the progenitors of the Studio Furniture movement of the 1930s, was born in Washington state. He made furniture in Seattle before his forced relocation to a camp in Idaho. Nakashima was released in 1943 and settled in New Hope, Pennsylvania. His house and studio is now a nationally registered historic site and visitor attraction.

The Barnes exhibition has his first furniture catalogue, featuring blueprint designs for tables and chairs with a statement that announced his approach to furniture.

“To seek a sweet, deep silence…an existence within an existence,” reads the catalogue. “Still it must relate to the world around it although not a part of it.”

Nearby are suspended wire sculptures by Asawa: finely wrought, elongated pieces of interlocking lobes. The works are meant to “define the air without stealing it from anyone,” according to wall text quotes from the artist.

Furniture on display at art show
George Nakashima designed furniture like this ''Straight-Backed Chair'' (1945) and ''Conoid Chair'' (1967) at his studio in New Hope, Pa., where he lived and worked after he was released from incarceration camp. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Furniture on display at art show
Hanging sculptures by Ruth Asawa, made with copper and iron wire, and Kay Sekimachi, made with clear monofilament, or fishing line, are displayed side by side in The Barnes Foundation's ''Noguchi to Asawa: Designing Postwar America.'' (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Noting Amino’s sculptures of transparent glass blocks and Sekimachi’s delicately woven textiles that hang like wisps of gauze, Kang said the artists practiced an aesthetic of invisibility.

“I was trying to express through this exhibition that sense of humility that comes through in the artist’s work,” she said, “There is something very muted, but very powerful in their journeys and in the work that they created after having gone through these experiences.”

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The exhibition is peppered with the pieces designed for domestic spaces: A Nakashima credenza, a Noguchi lamp, a Sekimachi placemat and even a box of Bugles corn snacks designed by Fujita in 1964.

“There is a history of Americans valuing the objects that are created more than the people,” Kang said. “What I’m trying to do in this exhibition is to bring the people back into the picture, to value the people as much as the objects that they created.”

“Noguchi to Asawa: Designing Postwar America” will be on view at the Barnes Foundation until Jan. 10.

  • Newspaper on display at art show
    During his incarceration at Heart Mountain in Wyoming, S. Neil Fujita served as the art editor of the camp newspaper and designed its logo. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Furniture on display at art show
    Kay Sekimachi was 16 years old when she captured the barrenness and isolation of the Tanforan Assembly Center in San Bruno, Calif., in her sketches and watercolors. Her family was held at Tanforan in 1942 before their incarceration in Topaz in Utah. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Furniture on display at art show
    Ruth Asawa's untitled carved meander panel (1965) represents her exploration of equality between positive and negative space. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Furniture on display at art show
    Wallpaper designs and a hanging sculpture by Ruth Asawa complement a coffee table designed by Isamu Noguchi in The Barnes Foundation's exhibit about the influcence of Japanese American artists on design in post-World War II America. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Stephanie Goto speaking at podium
    Japanese American Architect Stephanie Goto designed the space that houses ''Noguchi to Asawa: Designing Postwar America'' at The Barnes Foundation. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Catalog of drawings featured at art show
    George Nakashima regarded furniture as a form of architecture. A reproduction of his first catalog features drawings that resemble floor plans. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Display of six Japanese American artists at art show
    ''Noguchi to Asawa: Designing Postwar America'' at The Barnes Foundation features the work of six Japanese American artists who lived through incarceration during World War II. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Package for General Mills' Bugles snacks on display
    S. Neil Fujita designed the package for General Mills' Bugles snacks. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Wooden sculpture on display at art show
    Leo Amino made this wooden sculpture, ''Air Raid,'' in 1940. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

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