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Two defining images of midcentury American pop culture were the colorful abstract cover of Dave Brubeck’s bestselling “Time Out” album and the ominous mannequin puppet strings that dangled on the front of Mario Puzo’s novel “The Godfather.”

They shared a designer, one who might seem least likely to have produced such emblematic American pop art: Sadamitsu Fujita, a Japanese American graphic artist who had been incarcerated in a World War II internment camp.

The Barnes Foundation has created a wall of his many familiar album covers and book jackets in its new exhibition “Noguchi to Asawa: Designing Postwar America.”

“Everybody knows ‘The Godfather.’ Nobody knows Fujita,” said curator Cindy Kang. “I hope now you will know Fujita.”