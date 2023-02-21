The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything. What should we know about how you approach the world now? How has the pandemic changed your social life, your work life, your interactions with your neighbors? Get in touch here.

When COVID-19 vaccines first came out, people lined up outside of clinics, eager and anxious to get any sort of protection against the most severe outcomes of infection.

But more than two years later, the lines are gone, and turnout at clinics providing shots is sparse. On a recent Friday morning in the basement at United Methodist Church in Haddon Heights, New Jersey, the number of vaccinators and medical volunteers outnumbered those who came in for shots.

As the pandemic winds down and viral transmission stabilizes, local and federal health agencies are preparing to move away from emergency protocols and toward treating COVID-19 as an endemic disease that can be mitigated with continued vaccination.

But uptake for the newest booster doses — designed to better match circulating variants — remains low in the Delaware Valley.