Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

With the soft-opening Tuesday of a FEMA-backed mass COVID-19 vaccination site at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia officials hope to focus their remaining resources on staffing standing community vaccine clinics for people who can’t get access to the Center City location.

The Center City Vaccination Center is part of a federal pilot. The site will officially open Wednesday and run seven days a week, 12 hours a day, for eight weeks. The site is expected to administer 6,000 vaccines a day from a separate federal allotment, meaning the city’s scheduled deliveries will not be affected. For Tuesday’s soft opening, appointments focused on serving city employees. (Here’s all you need to know about the FEMA site.)

“They are taking the weight off of us right now,” Mayor Jim Kenney said of the Convention Center site largely staffed by military personnel. “That gives us the ability to actually use our vaccine to get into neighborhoods and to set up sites in the community.”

Appointments for the FEMA site are invitation-only for high-priority residents in the city’s vaccination Phases 1A and 1B. But hundreds of people who were not eligible were able to schedule appointments — the sign-up link had no disclaimer on its page and ineligible people forwarded the link were able to get vaccine slots. A city spokesperson says appointments for people not on the invitation list will be canceled.