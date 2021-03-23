Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health is canceling what could be as many as 30,000 appointments for first COVID-19 vaccine doses at the FEMA site at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. The appointments were made as the result of an erroneously shared link, according to the department.

The problem arose after a QR code intended for people at the Convention Center to make their second-dose appointments was shared widely, allowing others to make appointments for first doses.

Because the FEMA site at the Convention Center is no longer scheduling first-dose appointments and these were made in error, the city is contacting everyone who did not already receive a vaccine who has an appointment scheduled for the next several weeks to cancel them.

“First doses at the FEMA clinic are done,” said Health Department spokesperson James Garrow. “The rationale for that is not that we want to mix it up, it’s that we would have to provide them with second doses in three weeks, and we can’t do that, we don’t have the second doses identified for them.”

Health Department staff has already canceled more than 11,000 appointments for people who had scheduled them in the coming week and had not already received vaccines at the Convention Center clinic. So far, Garrow said Tuesday, the staff had gone through one week’s worth of appointments, with two more to go, amounting to roughly 30,000 cancellations. He estimated it would take about a week to make it through the whole list.