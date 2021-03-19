Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

A new FEMA mass vaccination site could be coming to North Philadelphia in the heart of one of the city’s Latino strongholds, local and federal officials confirmed to WHYY News and Billy Penn.

According to community leaders, the vaccine clinic would take up a 400,000-square-foot facility on the sprawling campus of social services group Esperanza in the Hunting Park neighborhood. It would be set up to deliver 3,000 shots per day, seven days a week, in one of the most undervaccinated areas of the city.

FEMA said no plans have been solidified, but the agency acknowledged talks to open a second federally run facility in Philadelphia.

“We continue to coordinate closely with city officials on future plans,” said agency spokesperson Gabriel Lugo. He added that the process for selecting sites and requesting FEMA assistance “is locally driven.”

U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle’s office said it is “confident” FEMA will approve the site “barring any late-stage snags.”

Dubbed a Type 2 site, the North Philly clinic would take a few weeks to set up and could open in late April, officials said, just as operations at the Pennsylvania Convention Center wind down. As a Type 1 site, the Center City clinic has the capacity to offer 6,000 shots per day.

Even at half that pace, community leaders say a site in the Hunting Park area would be a game changer.

Black and Latino residents have been dramatically underrepresented in the city’s vaccination efforts so far, and the registration system at the Convention Center site has only widened that racial gap.