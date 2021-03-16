Pa. coronavirus update: Large outdoor events on horizon in Philly
Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?
Pennsylvania officials announced 3,119 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 970,917. As of 11:59 p.m. Monday, the state recorded 65 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the number of total fatalities to 24,652.
There are 1450 people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of those patients, 286 are in the intensive care unit. The statewide percent positivity rate — the number of people tested with positive results — is currently 5.7%.
Could you have a block party this summer? In Philly, it’s possible
The Department of Parks and Recreation and the Office of Special Events are now accepting permit applications for large outdoor events, with the Streets Department set to accept applications April 15. That means Philadelphians could be back to having big barbecues and block parties as soon as this summer.
All permitted events will still need to follow the city’s health guidance in effect on the day of the event, including crowd size limits, city spokesperson Lauren Cox told WHYY Tuesday. And events where food is served are currently limited to 100 people, but that’s based on current guidance and “could change as public health guidance changes in the future.”
Pa. officials say they’ll fix demographic data, target equity
At a state press conference Tuesday morning, Pennsylvania officials promised to focus on health equity, pointing to an increase in community partnerships, additional resources available in Spanish, French, German, and Chinese, and a focus on plans for targeted media campaigns for Latino/Spanish-speaking communities.
Director of the Office of Health Equity David Saunders mentioned previous COVID-19 testing partnerships with Latino Connection and local faith-based communities partnerships. “Planning is underway to utilize these same avenues for community vaccination clinics when more vaccine supply is available,” he added.
Part of understanding vaccine equity involves knowing who’s getting the vaccine. But on the Pennsylvania vaccine data dashboard, the “unknown” display on both race and ethnicity charts remains high — which means there’s much missing information on which groups, exactly, are getting the jab. When questioned about this, Director of the Office of Operational Excellence Brian Lentes said the state is “working with providers on reporting efforts and making sure that they are reporting these demographics” but that “this continues to be a challenge.”
In certain cases, he added, the state may take stronger enforcement action — for example, requiring that providers start reporting adequate demographic information as a prerequisite for continuing to receive first-dose allocations.
The state hopes to schedule vaccination appointments for all eligible residents in Phase 1A by March 31. It remains unclear, though, how these residents — many of whom have struggled in the past few months due to language barriers, tech access, and confusing or complicated registration instructions — will be reached.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!