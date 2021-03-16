Pa. coronavirus update: Large outdoor events on horizon in Philly

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Pennsylvania officials announced 3,119 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 970,917. As of 11:59 p.m. Monday, the state recorded 65 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the number of total fatalities to 24,652.

There are 1450 people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of those patients, 286 are in the intensive care unit. The statewide percent positivity rate — the number of people tested with positive results — is currently 5.7%.

Could you have a block party this summer? In Philly, it’s possible

The Department of Parks and Recreation and the Office of Special Events are now accepting permit applications for large outdoor events, with the Streets Department set to accept applications April 15. That means Philadelphians could be back to having big barbecues and block parties as soon as this summer.

All permitted events will still need to follow the city’s health guidance in effect on the day of the event, including crowd size limits, city spokesperson Lauren Cox told WHYY Tuesday. And events where food is served are currently limited to 100 people, but that’s based on current guidance and “could change as public health guidance changes in the future.”